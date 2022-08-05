Port Arthur man acquitted for 2019 shooting at Louis Manor Apartments

A Port Arthur man was acquitted of a July 2019 shooting that took place at a local apartment complex.

Sean Flythe was found not guilty by a jury Wednesday in Judge Raquel West’ 252nd District Court, according to information from the court.

The trial began Monday, and attorney Brittanie Holmes represented Flythe.

Attorney Phillip Smith prosecuted the case.

According to the initial police news release, Port Arthur Police Department officers were called just after 8 p.m. July 9, 2019, to Louis Manor Apartments in reference to a possible gunshot victim.

A 35-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds to her lower extremities and taken by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Flythe, then 35, was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.