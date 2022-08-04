Weather officials outline flooding concern for Southeast Texas

According to the National Weather Service, area residents should prepare for severe weather this weekend and into next week.

Localized flooding could develop from slow-moving, stronger storms this weekend and into next week, officials said.

Showers and thunderstorms Friday are expected to begin and last into the weekend.

As of now, no rivers are in flood at this time, but look for rises on area rivers, bayous and creeks.

An upper level ridge in the desert southwest U.S. will extend into Texas. Systems will move over the top and down into southern Louisiana and Southeast Texas.

An upper level disturbance to the east is moving slowly to the west. Storms will spread into southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas on Friday and into the weekend.

There is a slight chance for flooding as slow moving storms will produce heavy rainfall.