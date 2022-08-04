Sheriff’s Office announces raid, plan to close local game room “indefinitely”

Published 9:16 am Thursday, August 4, 2022

By PA News

Double Diamond Game Room is located at 5320 N. Main in Vidor. (Courtesy photo)

VIDOR — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed a Game Room compliance check Wednesday at the Double Diamond Game Room.

Once inside the location at 5320 N. Main in Vidor, law enforcement officials said they noticed the game room was out of compliance with several portions of the Orange County Gaming Regulations Ordinance, as well as violating state law.

“Orange County Health and Code Enforcement Deputy Director James Scales was contacted for the ordinance violations and arrived and began the process of terminating the process of this business operating, indefinitely,” a release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

There is an active investigation at the location for “organized criminal activity,” according to the sheriff’s office. Detective Colton Havard is pictured. (Courtesy photo)

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Detectives seized an amount of U.S. currency and other items that will be used as evidence in this case.

An investigation into engaging in organized criminal activity is ongoing, police said.

In a release, the Sheriff’s Office thanked the Orange County Health and Code Enforcement and Orange County District Attorney’s Office “for working together to revoke this establishment’s ability to operate and for future prosecution of the suspect(s).”

Sheriff’s Office remains “committed to ridding Orange County of these crime-attracting establishments,” police said.

More News

Stolen skid steer from Jefferson County located in Orange County

Port Arthur Municipal Court, some streets could soon have new names; see what’s suggested

Resource officer issue snagged in Groves. Police, council and school district talk possible solutions

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 27-August 2

Print Article