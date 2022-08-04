Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 27-August 2

Published 12:04 am Thursday, August 4, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 27 to Aug. 2:

July 27

  • An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Hayes.

July 28

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of 39th Street.

July 29

  • Reese Guidry, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Canal.

July 30

  • No reports.

July 31

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Harrison.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6600 block of Washington.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of East Parkway.

Aug. 1

  • Amanda Liebe, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of East Parkway.
  • A theft was reported in the 6000 block of Jackson Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
  • An information report was filed in the 2600 block of Azalea.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5200 block of North Street.

Aug. 2

  • Brandon Coleman, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Berry.

