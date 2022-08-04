Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 27-August 2

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 27 to Aug. 2:

July 27

An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.

A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Hayes.

July 28

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of 39th Street.

July 29

Reese Guidry, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Canal.

July 30

No reports.

July 31

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Harrison.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6600 block of Washington.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 3100 block of East Parkway.

Aug. 1

Amanda Liebe, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of East Parkway.

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of Jackson Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 39 th Street.

Street. An information report was filed in the 2600 block of Azalea.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5200 block of North Street.

Aug. 2