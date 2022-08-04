Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 27-August 2
Published 12:04 am Thursday, August 4, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 27 to Aug. 2:
July 27
- An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
- A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Hayes.
July 28
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
July 29
- Reese Guidry, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Canal.
July 30
- No reports.
July 31
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Harrison.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6600 block of Washington.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of East Parkway.
Aug. 1
- Amanda Liebe, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of East Parkway.
- A theft was reported in the 6000 block of Jackson Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- An information report was filed in the 2600 block of Azalea.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5200 block of North Street.
Aug. 2
- Brandon Coleman, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Berry.