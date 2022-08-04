Gary Renard Jefferson Sr. was born February 26, 1963 in Port Arthur, Texas.

He was the youngest child born to the late Junious and Earline Armstrong Jefferson.

Gary accepted Christ at a young age and was baptized at Barnes Memorial Methodist Church under the leadership of Rev. English.

Later he developed a more personal relationship with the Lord. Gary graduated in 1981 from Thomas Jefferson High School.

He retired from the United States Air Force.

Gary married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Carmel Spencer Jefferson. To this union they were blessed with two children.

He leaves to cherish his wife Carmel and two children, Adrienne Rene and Gary Jr.; one brother, Robert Jefferson; one sister, Paulette Albert; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A wake is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, August 05, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 06, 2022. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.