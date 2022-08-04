Ferne DeCuir (Greig) Bourque, 88, of Port Arthur, Texas peacefully passed to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Born on December 9, 1933 to the late Nixon and Regina DeCuir, she was the baby sister to her late brother Carl DeCuir.

She graduated from Bishop Byrne High School (St. Mary’s Section 1) in 1951 and went on to study and graduate from Lamar State College of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1956.

Additionally, she was a creative seamstress who enjoyed sharing her talents by making clothing for family and friends.

She was a caring mother and a woman who always engaged in conversation with everyone, never having met a stranger.

Ferne was preceded in death by her parents, Nixon and Regina DeCuir; brother Carl DeCuir and his wife; Ruth; first husband Ronald A. Greig and their beloved son Kemp A. Greig; husband Morris Bourque; brother-in-law Msgr. Kenneth R. Greig; niece Julie M. Greig; nephew Michael J. Greig, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is survived by son Rick E. Greig and his wife, Teri; daughter Ronda A. Zowarka and her husband, Greg; son Jason P. Greig and his wife, Carolyn, and daughter Kendra M. Greig; grandchildren Landon Greig, Regina Woods, Taylor Greig; step-grandchildren Katie Stubbs, Bess Zowarka, Lisha Barton, Dylan Pladers; great-grandchildren Riley Barton, Haven Greig; brother-in-law John E. Greig, his wife, Tish, their daughter Janel and her wife, Cathy, and their grand-daughter, Katelyn Rogers; sister-in-law Sr. Julie M. Greig, OP; nieces and nephews Debbie Bourgeois, Bruce DeCuir, Robert DeCuir, Stephanie Patty and their families.

Family will gather for a time of visitation, Saturday, August 6th from 10:00AM till mass starting 11:00AM at Immaculate Conception – St. Peter the Apostle Parish Church, 4100 Lincoln Ave., Groves, Texas 77619 with Rev. J.C. Coon officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3900 Twin City Highway, Groves, Texas 77619.

Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grammier Oberle Funeral Home.

The family would like to give very special thanks to all the caregivers and administration staff at Twin Pines North Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their attention and passionate care, as well as Hospice of South Texas for end of life care. Memorial contributions may be sent to Twin Pines North Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1301 Mallette Drive, Victoria, Texas 77904 at (361) 576-9263.