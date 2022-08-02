Trio indicted after thousands in merchandise stolen from Victoria’s Secret

A trio accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret in Parkdale Mall were indicted on multiple felony theft charges last week.

Mersades Dion Wells, 30, of Beaumont, was indicted on nine counts of felony theft, some of which were done with another individual, authorities said.

The dates of the thefts and amounts reportedly stolen by Wells include:

March 8, 2021 — $1,485.50

April 22, 2021 — $1,966.85

July 8, 2021 — $4,776.35

Feb. 15, 2022 — $1,695.20

Feb. 19, 2022 — $1,860

April 20, 2022 — $1,417.15

April 22, 2022 — $869.20

April 25, 2022 — $7,055.45

According to the arrest warrant, Wells entered Victoria’s Secret and took a brown paper bag given to her by an employee due to COVID procedures in place and began placing items in the bag.

She then exited the store without paying. This was the same basic scenario for most of the allegations.

The only variation is when she had another person with her also taking merchandise.

Also included in multiple indictments is Tevin James Edmonson, 31, of Beaumont.

The dates of the thefts and amounts reportedly stolen by Edmonson include:

Feb. 15 — $1,695.20

Feb. 19 — $1,860

April 20 — $1,417.15

April 22 — $869.20

April 26 — $4,384.05

The third individual reportedly associated with the crimes that was indicted is Kasey Monique Bean, 26, of Beaumont.

Bean is charged with an April 25 crime with amount stolen totaling $7,055.45.

Wells has 22 total charges against her, according to information from the jail; state jail felony theft warrant with $250,000 bond, engaging in organized criminal activity with no bond, trespassing class B warrant with $500 bond, nine theft warrants with bond at $10,000 each, five trespassing class B warrants at $500 each, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle warrant with $10,000 bond, two no drivers license warrants, two no insurance warrants and one fail to signal warrant, city fines.

Edmonson has a warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon with $100,000 bond and five state jail felony theft warrants with $10,000 bond each.

Bean has a state jail felony warrant with $10,000 bond, class B trespass bond of $500 and $3,453 in Beaumont Police Department traffic citations. She was arrested July 6 and bonded out July 9.