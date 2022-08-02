Fort Worth, Texas – Robert O. Russell, 87, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Robert was born June 12, 1935, in Port Arthur, Texas, to Harry and Jewel Russell.

Robert held many occupations throughout his life. He served in the National Guard Reserve, sold cars, managed retail stores, drove an ambulance, ran a cab stand, and worked as a repo man.

Robert enjoyed spending time listening to gospel or country western music, watching the wildlife at home, playing cards, and telling stories about his life to his family. He loved cooking, racing of all kinds, and most of all, sharing the love of Jesus with others.

Preceded in death by his wife Carole M. Russell, parents Harry and Jewel Russell, sisters and brothers-in-law Margaret and James E. Davis, Wanda and Rev. Charles Miller, father and mother-in-law Minus J. and Helen Viator, brother-in-law James (Bubba) Viator.

Survived by his children, Jeane Edwards, Quentin Russell, Ruth Ann (Robert) Patsel, Susan (Gary) Reding, Richard (Melinda) Russell, and Julia Walker; 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carolyn Viator; and 9 nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Saint Francis Village Protestant Fellowship, 281 St Clare Dr, Crowley, TX, 76036.