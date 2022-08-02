PHOTO GALLERY — Beto O’Rourke hosts town hall in Port Arthur; protestors groups seen

Beto O’Rourke held a town hall event Sunday at La Carreta Event Hall on Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur.

It was the gubernatorial candidate’s third recent visit to the city — the first being a tour of the Memorial High School Career and Technology Education Center March 9 followed by a town hall event April 5.

Speakers included Ava Grace, chairperson for the Jefferson County Democratic Party, and Mayor Thurman Bartie, who introduced O’Rourke to the crowd. Protestors also gathered in the parking lot during the two-hour event.

O’Rourke spoke in Beaumont on Saturday, as well. The democrat will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott in November.