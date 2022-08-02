Here’s where to find upcoming school giveaways, events in the area

Several free back-to-school events, including supply giveaways, are scheduled to take place across the area in the coming weeks.

Port Arthur

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Linda’s Lighthouse will host the 7th annual Back-to-School Event, “A Day at Linda’s Lighthouse.” The event, which takes place at Memorial High School, 3501 Lucian Adams Street, is first come, first serve. The group will be providing backpacks filled with supplies, haircuts, hairstyles and wellness checks. For more information, call 409-444-7630.

On Saturday from 3-6 p.m., Allison Chapel Church of God in Christ will be providing up to 175 free backpacks with supplies, as well as a sack lunch for students. It’s the 16th year for the church’s event, which will be held at 1248 Woodworth Blvd. For more information, call 409-433-5093.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chosen Generation Evangelistic Ministries will be offering free backpacks with school supplies. Children must be present to receive a backpack, and they will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis at 100 Gilham Circle.

Nederland

On Wednesday, the Nederland Independent School District will host its 15th annual Health Fair at Memorial High School, 2108 N. 18th Street. From 9-11 a.m., Nederland ISD parents and students will be given access to dental information, free/reduced meal applications, bus information, school supply assistance, clothing assistance, counseling information, nutrition health information, safety information, and haircuts. For more information, call 409-727-5241 extension 1101.

Groves

On Aug. 13, the City of Groves will be hosting Back-to-School Blast at the Groves Activity Building, 6150 39th Street. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature basketball, foosball, ping pong, cornhole, board games, bingo, venders, etc. For more information, call 409-960-5772.