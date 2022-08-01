George Marlon Sepulvado

Published 4:48 pm Monday, August 1, 2022

By PA News

Funeral services for George Marlon Sepulvado, 95, of Noble, LA, will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with Father Earl Provenza officiating.

Burial will follow in the St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 5:00 PM at Warren Meadows Funeral Home, Zwolle LA.

George Marlon Sepulvado was born on Monday, October 11, 1926 in Ebarb, LA. He passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Sabine Retirement & Rehabilitation Center in Many, LA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Sepulvado and Frances (Ebarb) Sepulvado; daughter, Loretta Lauzon; sons: Michael Sepulvado, Ted Sepulvado and Steven Sepulvado; brothers: Virgil Sepulvado, Frank Sepulvado and Simon Sepulvado; and his sisters: Minnie Bison, Lilly Sepulvado and Bertie Bragg.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Sepulvado of Orange, TX; sons: Howard Sepulvado of Roseburg, OR, Terry Ebarb of Ebarb, LA, Robert Sepulvado of Kirbyville, TX and Mark Sepulvado of Orange, TX; daughters: Barbara Hanrahan of Tomball, TX, Carol Camara of Tyler, TX and Janet Widmer of Bertram, TX; sister, Mary Theresa Andrussia of Shreveport, LA; along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers: Nate Casebeer, Ronald Brandon, Kane Buster, Zach Parrie, John Stewart, Jarred Brandon, Mike Gypin and Patrick Hanrahan.

Honorary Pallbearers: Sammy Procell, Harold Stewart, Ralph Sepulvado and David Widmer.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.warrenmeadows.com

