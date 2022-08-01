First case of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County

The Beaumont Public Health Department (BPHD) on Monday reported the first case of Monkeypox within the city.

“Our Epidemiology Division is investigating and still obtaining details on the case. Currently, the general public is not considered at risk. BPHD will work with local, federal, and state partners to continue to monitor the situation,” the department said in a written statement.

Monkeypox can spread through contact with body fluids, lesions, or shared items that have been contaminated with fluids by a person with monkeypox such as bedding.

Monkeypox can also spread through respiratory droplets to persons in close proximity after prolonged exposure (over three hours). Symptoms of monkeypox may include rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and body aches.

Monkeypox cases are accruing nationwide within sexual networks. Persons who are at high risk for monkeypox exposure should be aware of their risk and seek medical attention through their primary care provider if they develop any symptoms of monkeypox.