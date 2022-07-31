Mid County barber shop helping with back-to-school cuts

NEDERLAND — The inside of Johnny B’s Barber Shop on North Twin City Highway is decked in a little vintage, a little modern, camaraderie and a whole lot of community service.

Johnny Badgett opened the location in October after moving to the area from Houston for his 2-year-old son.

“I just wanted to raise him in a place more like this, where you can hunt and fish and all of that good stuff,” said Badgett, known as Johnny B the Barber.

But the moment he arrived, he immersed himself in one of his biggest missions — giving back.

“The way I look at it is, I’m new here in town,” he said. “While it is a way to get my name out there. But also you’re expecting people to come to you for a haircut. If I’m expecting to take, then I should be able to give. That’s how I look at it.”

While in Houston, he often would bring his barbershop chair out and cut hair for those experiencing homelessness. As soon as arriving in Mid County, he began collecting for Toys for Tots. And he’s participated in several fundraisers.

“With any charity events, I want to be involved,” Badgett said. “I want to go out and offer services.”

On Aug. 3, Johnny B’s Barber Shop will be providing free haircuts from 9-11 a.m. at the Nederland Independent School District’s 15th annual Health Fair, and again Aug. 11 at Woodcrest Elementary School in Port Neches from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

But for those who don’t attend Woodcrest or Nederland ISD, all haircuts for children 12 and under will be free and half-price for those 12-18 from Aug. 1-14 at the barber shop, located at 605 N. Twin City Highway.

“A lot of times people can’t afford just the daily stuff,” Badgett said. “A haircut can do a lot for a person. I believe in that.”

The Nederland shop was designed as a fun place for men to gather and talk, and services cater to those of all ages — from classic scissor cuts to modern clipper cuts.

“They can just come in here and be guys and talk with each other. It’s a cool kind of getaway,” he said. “It’s a place to get pampered to the extent men are comfortable being pampered.”

Recently he hired Fabian Maldonado of Bridge City to help with walk-in clients. But even at 19, the Orange County man is not new to the game.

“My mother is a hair stylist so I grew up around the hair industry,” he said. “My cousin got into it. He’s about two years older than me and he convinced me to become a barber. I bought my first pair of clippers at about 15 and started cutting my friends’ hair.”

For more information, call 409-344-9102 or visit www.johnnybthebarber.com.