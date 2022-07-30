Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 18-24
Published 12:16 am Saturday, July 30, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 18 to July 24:
- Johnathon Craig, 28, driving while intoxicated
- Fernando Buenrostro, 32, evading arrest/theft of firearm/unlawful possession of firearm by felon
- Ronald Pecorino, 60, public intoxication
- Corey Carter, 22, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 18 to July 24:
July 18
- A person as arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Helena.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- A death was reported in the 200 block of South 2nd Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of Gary.
- A person was arrested for evading arrest, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 600 block of North 9th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 18th Street.
July 19
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of FM 365.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- Indecency with a child was reported n the 2600 block of Avenue C.
- An officer another agency in the 200 block of South 21st Street.
July 20
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1000 of Avenue H.
- A theft was reported in the 2100 block of U.S. 69.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue D.
- An information report was filed in the 2200 block of Avenue N.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
July 21
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
- An information report was filed in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2800 block of Helena.
- A theft was reported in the 2200 block of North Highway 69.
July 22
- A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Atlanta.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1100 block of Atlanta.
- A death was reported in the 100 block of South 2nd Street.
- A theft was reported in the 2600 block of North Highway 69.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3300 block of Pine Lane.
July 23
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 700 block of North 9th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 100 block of South Highway 69.
July 24
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1400 block of South Highway 69.
- A theft was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue G.
- A theft was reported in the 2200 block of U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of U.S. 69.