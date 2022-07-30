Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 18-24

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 18 to July 24:

Johnathon Craig, 28, driving while intoxicated

Fernando Buenrostro, 32, evading arrest/theft of firearm/unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Ronald Pecorino, 60, public intoxication

Corey Carter, 22, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 18 to July 24:

July 18

A person as arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Helena.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.

A death was reported in the 200 block of South 2 nd Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of Gary.

A person was arrested for evading arrest, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 600 block of North 9 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 18th Street.

July 19

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of FM 365.

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 200 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. Indecency with a child was reported n the 2600 block of Avenue C.

An officer another agency in the 200 block of South 21st Street.

July 20

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1000 of Avenue H.

A theft was reported in the 2100 block of U.S. 69.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue D.

An information report was filed in the 2200 block of Avenue N.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.

July 21

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.

An information report was filed in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2800 block of Helena.

A theft was reported in the 2200 block of North Highway 69.

July 22

A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Atlanta.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 1100 block of Atlanta.

A death was reported in the 100 block of South 2 nd Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 2600 block of North Highway 69.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3300 block of Pine Lane.

July 23

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 700 block of North 9 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 100 block of South Highway 69.

July 24