KATHIE’S KORNER — Reading a book is a great time

I wanted to share one of the activities I enjoyed during the time of quarantine during

pandemic and everyday.

In my normal circumstances (when I take a break or at the end of my day), I enjoy studying, researching and reading.

If you don’t have a library card or access to a school library, all the stores and markets have books for sale and some pocket books, very affordable. When I went to pick up a prescription at Walmart, the books for sale were on a wall near the pharmacy, so, I picked up a couple, waiting, until my local library was open again.

Also, a large, online selection is fun to discover authors and affordability for whatever subject you research or like to read.

I understand if some of you will continue to get new information on TV. We like the History Channel, Food Network and National Geographic shows, but I also like the “rustle” of the pages in a book, especially the Bible (tissue material).

If the electricity goes off, I always have my books and hurricane lamps, flashlight, penlight or candles.

If you’re not reading or listening to an audio book, here’s what you’re missing:

Expanding your vocabulary

Experiencing (vicariously) new places

Stimulating your mind, widening your horizons (learning new things)

Meeting new, colorful, characters making you laugh or cry or both

There’s been a few books made into movies with excellent type-casting that I’ve experienced: “To Kill A Mockingbird” and “Moby Dick” with Gregory Peck, “Mutiny on the Bounty” with Humphrey Bogart, James Bond stories with Sean Connery, “Blood Alley” with John Wayne and “The African Queen” with Katherine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart, “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” also with Katherine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy and Sidney Poitier, “Uncle Buck” with John Candy, and on and on…

I understand, if you weren’t raised with books or adults who were readers, or movie watchers, but you can find books now, that you’re interested in, even teaching books.

I use them for refreshing myself, studying a new language, have a cook book collection and gardening (hobbies).

My personal favorite that brings a lifetime of enjoyment and study is the Bible. I have various versions, and it’s always my FIRST read of the day!

The other reading material for me during my break times are considered recreation and diversion.

So, join me in maybe a new journey for you, or a pastime already for you, now, during any time you have to wait. You will want to continue this journey for sure.

Whenever I go in my car on errands with my husband or am waiting for an appointment, I always take the book I’m currently reading.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.