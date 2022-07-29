Texas Rangers complete investigation of fatal, officer-involved shooting in Port Neches

The Texas Rangers have concluded their investigation into an officer-involved shooting that lead t the death of a Port Arthur man.

Cory Kneeland, grand jury attorney/chief of intake section with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, confirmed on Friday the investigation is concluded and the case submitted to the DA’s office.

Kneeland said he expects the case to go before the grand jury in the next few weeks.

Generally speaking, when a case is submitted to the grand jury, Kneeland’s office will take all of the evidence in the investigation collected and present this to the grand jury, along with information on how the law pertains to the case.

On July 5, Trevon Hull, 21, of Port Arthur was shot and killed by two Port Neches police officers after he allegedly rammed a stolen vehicle into a police unit on Merriman Street before fleeing on foot with a gun.

The preliminary autopsy findings released earlier this month indicate Hull suffered multiple gunshot wounds. However, the amount of wounds and where they were located were not made public.

The Texas Rangers, a division of the Texas Department of Public Safety, is investigating the shooting at the request of Port Neches Police Department.

The two PNPD officers involved in the shooting, Guy Reynolds, 59, and Andrew Carter, 39, are still on administrative leave, Chief Paul Lemoine said on Friday.

The offices have undergone full psychological evaluations, he added.