Tekoa updating school feedings programs

The Tekoa Charter School and Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School Elementary, Middle, High School, and Orange Campus announced this week a change to its policy for serving meals to children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

Schools qualifying to operate the Community Eligibility Provision provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.

This new approach reduces burdens for families and school administrators and helps ensure students receive nutritious meals.

For additional information contact Carol Anderson at 409-982-5400 or canderson@tekoacharterschool.org.