STAR Scholarship helps PNG grad pursue veterinary medicine

Hannah LeBlanc has always been goal-oriented.

That’s probably why she excelled in soccer.

The 2022 Port Neches-Groves High School graduate is now setting her sights on a degree in agricultural sciences for veterinary medicine at McNeese State University.

She recently received a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the International Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood’s Chapter CP to help in that effort.

While in high school, LeBlanc was on the varsity soccer team and a Houston Challenge soccer team. She coached and taught students soccer skills and has continued those activities this summer.

Her interest in veterinarian medicine led her to volunteer at the Beaumont Humane Society while in high school, and this summer LeBlanc shadowed local veterinarians to help prepare animals for surgery.

The P. E. O. STAR Scholarship was established to recognize high school senior women planning to attend an accredited postsecondary institution immediately following graduation.

It is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

P. E. O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and the stewardship of Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri.