Neches Federal Credit Union celebrates Megan Hanks promotion

Published 12:16 am Friday, July 29, 2022

Megan Hanks

Megan Hanks has been promoted to business/community development officer for Neches Federal Credit Union

President/CEO Jason Landry made the announcement this week, noting Hanks has been with Neches FCU since 2016.

She has extensive experience in lending, public relations and community involvement, previously serving as community engagement officer.

Hanks is a 2015 graduate of Lamar University with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science and Fitness Management.

Neches Federal Credit Union is a community credit union serving Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Chambers, Jasper, Liberty, Newton and Tyler County. For information about membership eligibility, visit nechesfcu.org.

