VIDEO: Major blaze engulfs Port Arthur building on Thursday
Published 4:46 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022
No injuries were reported from an early morning fire that destroyed a vacant building Thursday in Port Arthur.
When firefighters arrived at 800 Mobile Avenue at 5:15 a.m., the structure was engulfed in flames, said Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson.
Crews took a defensive operation due to the severity of the fire and condition of the building, which was near residences and under power lines.
The origin is unknown and under investigation.