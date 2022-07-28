VIDEO: Major blaze engulfs Port Arthur building on Thursday

Published 4:46 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022

By PA News

A vacant building at 800 Mobile Avenue was destroyed by fire early Thursday. (Courtesy photo)

No injuries were reported from an early morning fire that destroyed a vacant building Thursday in Port Arthur.

When firefighters arrived at 800 Mobile Avenue at 5:15 a.m., the structure was engulfed in flames, said Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson.

Crews took a defensive operation due to the severity of the fire and condition of the building, which was near residences and under power lines.

The origin is unknown and under investigation.

