LETTER TO THE EDITOR — Getting along in America

Published 12:03 am Thursday, July 28, 2022

By PA News

Dear editor,

Just a word on Mr. Carl Parker’s letter to the editor of July 22: In his letter, Mr. Parker wonders, “… can we all get get along…” (Rodney King 1992).

From a layman’s perspective, let me point a few probable causes: We have lost the “Yin-Yang” of a multi-cultural, political society; compromise.

We are in the mist of a cultural war defined extremist.

There appears to be an element in this county; racist, supremacist, and hate groups that do not want certain factions of the country to succeed.

There appears to be an element of fascism, anarchy. Our House Representative and Senators have become too politicized.

The Supreme Court has become too politicized.

There is an element within our society that stands ready to secede from the Union.

Only about 22 percent of Americans attend church service on a regular basis.

How do we resolve all these issues?

  • Term limits for all Congressmen.
  • Supreme Court justice should have term limits.
  • U.S. Supreme Court should not be allowed to reverse other Supreme Court decisions.
  • Trickle down economics; not only for the rich, but all Americans.
  • Churches in America should be less about money, money, money and more about preaching the gospel and spreading the word. They should learn the art of marketing and promotion.

— Armando Gaytan, Port Arthur

