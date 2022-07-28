Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 20-26

Published 12:24 am Thursday, July 28, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 20 July 26:

July 20

  • An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Dunn.

July 21

  • Heather Erwin, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Ash.
  • Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 6800 block of 25th Street.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

July 22

  • Richard Landry, 67, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.

July 23

  • Latresa Jackson, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

July 24

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.
  • A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of Taft.
  • An information report was filed in the 3900 block of Milo.

July 25

  • A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5900 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2900 block of 1st Avenue.

July 26

  • Joseph Marks, 22, was arrested for reckless driving and failure to maintain financial responsibility in the 3900 block of Canal.
  • Edward Myers, 37, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by felon in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Taft.

More News

TEACHER OF THE MONTH — Myron Getwood gets 2nd graders interested in social studies

1,500 free backpacks with supplies to be distributed to Port Arthur ISD kids on Saturday

PHOTO FEATURE — PNGISD Administration Building gets new touches

UPDATE: Groves Police Department says 12-year-old has been found safe

Print Article