Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 20-26

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 20 July 26:

July 20

An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Dunn.

July 21

Heather Erwin, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6400 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Ash.

Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 6800 block of 25th Street.

July 22

Richard Landry, 67, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.

July 23

Latresa Jackson, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

July 24

Burglary of a building was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.

A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of Taft.

An information report was filed in the 3900 block of Milo.

July 25

A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5900 block of 39 th Street.

Street. An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2900 block of 1st Avenue.

July 26