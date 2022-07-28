Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 20-26
Published 12:24 am Thursday, July 28, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 20 July 26:
July 20
- An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Dunn.
July 21
- Heather Erwin, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Ash.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 6800 block of 25th Street.
July 22
- Richard Landry, 67, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
July 23
- Latresa Jackson, 26, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
July 24
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 5100 block of Foster.
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 4300 block of Taft.
- An information report was filed in the 3900 block of Milo.
July 25
- A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5900 block of 39th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
July 26
- Joseph Marks, 22, was arrested for reckless driving and failure to maintain financial responsibility in the 3900 block of Canal.
- Edward Myers, 37, was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm by felon in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 3700 block of Taft.