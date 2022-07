Mrs. Dawndre Buckner Bazile, of Port Arthur, TX died on Monday, July 18, 2022.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 9:00am until 11:00am at Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church located at 549 West 11th Street, Port Arthur, TX.

The funeral services will begin at 11:00am. Interment Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.