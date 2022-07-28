Carrie M. Gabriel Hall, 90, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones.

She was a native of Sorrell, Louisiana, born September 28, 1931 to the union of Vergis and Lillie Gabriel.

She met and married the love of her life, Anthony Hall Jr. To this union five children were born.

Carrie was a dedicated domestic homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Her services didn’t stop there, she faithfully served at New Light Baptist Church until her health began to fail.

She served in the Senior Mission Society and was a member of the General Bowen District Association.

Carrie was devoted to her family and friends. How she treated others, was a reflection of her relationship with God.

She often said, “I’m not responsible how someone treats me, but I’m responsible for how I treat them.” She always made herself available to talk and listen to others.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, six brothers, two sisters and stepson.

Carrie leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Portia Hoyle (Clifton) of Missouri City, TX, Antoinette and Denise Hall of Port Arthur, TX; two sons, Dwayne Hall of Port Arthur, TX and Keith Hall (Amanda) of Sugar Land, TX; one sister, Eunice Rose of Houston, TX; one sister-in-law, Mercy Gabriel of Port Arthur, TX; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Margie Mitchell; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at New Light Baptist Church, 948 E. 5th St., Port Arthur, TX, with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.