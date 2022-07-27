Officials: Inmate took weapon from officer during attempted Port Arthur hospital escape

A LeBlanc Unit inmate who reportedly tried to escape custody while at a local hospital Tuesday night took a weapon from an officer before he was taken into custody, authorities said.

At approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, an inmate was brought to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Upon release from the hospital, the inmate attempted to escape from custody, according to Amanda Hernandez, director of communications for Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Authorities, who did not release the name of the inmate, said the suspect was apprehended before leaving the property.

The hospital was placed on lockdown during the incident and the weapon was recovered upon apprehension of the inmate, Hernandez said.

The Port Arthur Police Department was on scene at the time and assisted.

The inmate’s name, age and hometown are not being released as of mid-day Wednesday.

The incident is under investigation by TDCJ and the Office of Inspector General.