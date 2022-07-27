PHOTO FEATURE: Meet youngest child to finish COVID vaccines at Port Arthur Health Department

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, July 27, 2022

By PA News

From left: Orion McMullan, 2, Damion McMullen and Danielle McMullen. (Courtesy photo)

Orion McMullan, 2, was the first child under the age of 4 to complete his COVID-19 vaccines at the Port Arthur Health Department since the center began vaccinating ages 6 months to 4 years in June.

Orion is pictured with parents Damion McMullen and Danielle McMullan.

Vaccines are available for everyone 6 months and up at the Texas Artists Museum, 3501 Cultural Drive, Monday through Thursday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Nederland man talks about being impaled in head by rebar – “If you love someone, tell them”

Investigation into fatal Port Arthur motorcycle crash continues

Port Arthur man must serve at least half of sentence for wreck that killed officer

Inflation, fuel costs force Port Neches budget amendment

Print Article