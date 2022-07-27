PHOTO FEATURE: Meet youngest child to finish COVID vaccines at Port Arthur Health Department

Orion McMullan, 2, was the first child under the age of 4 to complete his COVID-19 vaccines at the Port Arthur Health Department since the center began vaccinating ages 6 months to 4 years in June.

Orion is pictured with parents Damion McMullen and Danielle McMullan.

Vaccines are available for everyone 6 months and up at the Texas Artists Museum, 3501 Cultural Drive, Monday through Thursday.