Local church makes large donation to United Board of Missions

When the congregations of two local churches combined last year, they made the decision to continue supporting United Board of Missions.

That support came together Tuesday in the form of a monetary donation.

The Rev. Tim Dinger of Peace Lutheran in Groves explained when Trinity Lutheran in Port Arthur joined with St. Paul Lutheran in Groves to form Peace Lutheran in Groves, the assets of both congregations were combined.

The decision was made to use a portion of the sale of the Port Arthur property in support of UBM.

Dinger turned to UBM Executive Director Debbie Perkins and said, “I’m going to let you present this check for $23,408.”

Dinger said it is the church’s prayer that the donation assists many people who are in the need of the love of Christ.

“The United Board of Missions is an excellent, excellent ministry that both congregations have supported, and we want to continue to do that,” Dinger said. “It’s our prayer that this goes a little ways to further that mission.”

Perkins said the donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Our church donations are down so low right now, and this is really going to boost us up so that our operations can continue in a way we need to in order to help our fellow neighbors,” Perkins said. “We have blown through funds, government funds, for utilities and rent assistance and we’re waiting on our second funding for that.”

Perkins explained the Mission’s food pantry output continues to increase every month, every week and every day.

UMB is a coalition of Mid and South Jefferson County churches and volunteers that provides support to residents in the area in need of food, rent, utilities and more.