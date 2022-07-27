Investigation into fatal Port Arthur motorcycle crash continues

The investigation continues into two-vehicle crash that left a Port Arthur motorcyclist dead.

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck failed to yield right of way and pulled out in front of a motorcycle shortly before 6 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West Texas 73.

The motorcycle, driven by Steven Duenas, 27, struck the truck, killing Duenas on impact.

Port Arthur Police Officer Wendy Billiot said no arrests were made and no citations have been issued as of Tuesday.

Citations are not issued when there is a criminal investigation on a traffic crash, she said.

The name of the driver of the truck is not being released.

The crash remains under investigation.