Inmate attempts escape while at Port Arthur hospital

Published 9:23 am Wednesday, July 27, 2022

By PA News

A LeBlanc Unit inmate reportedly tried to escape custody while at a local hospital Tuesday night but was captured by police before leaving the property, authorities said.

At approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, an inmate was brought to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Upon release from the hospital, the inmate attempted to escape from custody, according to Amanda Hernandez, director of communications for Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Authorities, who did not release the name of the inmate, said the suspect was apprehended.

The Port Arthur Police Department was on scene at the time and assisted in capturing the inmate, Hernandez said.

The inmate’s name, age and hometown are not being released as of Wednesday morning.

The incident is under investigation by TDCJ and the Office of Inspector General.

