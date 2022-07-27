UPDATE: Groves Police Department says 12-year-old has been found safe

UPDATE: Officers have located the missing girl. She is safe and has been returned home. We would like to thank everyone for the shares and the countless citizens who approached our officers searching on foot to offer help.

(Original story)

Groves Police Department officials announced Wednesday that officers are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Maryanne Katherine Sawyer is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.

She has green eyes, strawberry blond hair and braces.

Police said she left home in the 3600 block of Taft at 8:30 a.m. wearing a black jacket with strips on the sleeve and purple/pink pants, carrying a black flute case.

It was reported she was seen at 8:50 a.m. in the 6900 block of 39th Street.

She was supposed to attend band camp at Groves Middle School but never arrived.

If you know her whereabouts, contact Groves Police Department 409-727-1614.