Marion Ruth Rayon, age 91, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Marion was born September 11, 1930 in Sulphur, LA to Galva Corner and Edith Mesh.

Marion graduated High School and met the love of her life, Andrus Rayon. They married and moved to Port Arthur where they began their journey.

They adopted 3 children to join them on their way. Marion was a stay at home Mom.

She loved music, arts & crafts, the beach and her flower gardens. She also loved to travel.

Marion was a Eucharistic Minister; she was the director of the CYO for many years.

She had an active prison ministry and held Life in the Spirit Seminars.

Marion traveled the world to teach and spread the word of God. She was a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.

Her Parents Glava & Edith Corner; her husband of 70 years, Andrus Rayon; a son, David Rayon; a sister, Louise Corner and a brother, Teddy Corner, precede Marion in death. Two daughters, Vickie Rayon of Port Arthur and Judith Gray of Houston, survive her; her two grandchildren, David Gray and Jackie Gray both of Houston. A brother Royce Corner of Westlake, LA and a host of nieces and nephews also survives her.

The family received friends from 5:00 – 8:00 pm on Monday, July 25, 2022 at St. Catherine’s with a recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 6:00PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will Tuesday July 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Catherine’s, the family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the service hour.

Marion will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Grammier Oberle Funeral is in charge of the arrangements.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grammier-oberle.com for the Rayon family.