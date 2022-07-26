Good Samaritan helps woman escape from dangerous rollover crash in Port Arthur
Published 12:36 am Tuesday, July 26, 2022
A Good Samaritan came to the aid of a woman whose truck had rolled over on Texas 73 on Saturday.
Port Arthur Fire Battalion Chief Jay Fountain said the call came in at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday for the crash in the 2900 block of West Texas.
The victim was driving a Nissan truck when the rollover occurred eastbound at the 69 northbound loop, he said.
A bystander stopped at the scene and broke out the windshield to free the driver.