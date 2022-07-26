Debora “Debbie” Kay Daily, 62, of Port Neches passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at home surrounded by her family and friends.

Debbie was born on October 14, 1959 at Park Place Hospital in Port Arthur, Texas to parents, Alice Faye (Crawford) and Wilson Alvin Daily.

She was a Christian attending Church of Christ Church. Debbie had worked at Wal-Mart for 8 plus years as a cashier. She enjoyed reading, long drives (especially going to the lake and enjoying the peacefulness there) and cooking for family and friends.

Debbie was a loving person who will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Alice Daily.

Debbie is survived by her sister, Kathy R. Daily of Port Neches, her aunt, Myra June Ellis of Warren, her uncle Emmett Patrick Ellis of Warren, her cousin, Timothy Ellis, Gary Ellis, Kenneth Ellis, Patty Lynn Ellis.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

A 10:00 AM graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Fellowship Cemetery in Warren, Texas.