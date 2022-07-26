PORT NECHES — Two Mid County teens are spending the summer in the heat so stray animals don’t have to. And in addition, they’ve been working to help purchase food for animal lovers in need of assistance.

“I’ve always been about dogs,” said William Koenig. “My kids are dog kids. There are dogs in our neighborhood that need food, need help and need everything. My girls have stepped up.”

Laklyn Koenig, 15, and Caylee Licatino, 15, spent Monday in the front of 1300 Nall Street selling lemonade and brownies while trying to find homes for stray puppies.

“We found the momma dog and puppies in our backyard,” Laklyn said.

Throughout the day, as people stopped by to purchase treats, the teens were able to find homes for five of the seven puppies.

“This has helped the puppies find a home with responsible people,” William said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

But in turn, the money raised from the desserts and beverages made by the girls are also going back to animals, as people in the neighborhood struggle with inflation.

“You can have food stamps all day long,” William said. “I know you’re at home trying to take care of your dog, but food stamps don’t buy dog food. So let’s do something.”

Laklyn owns a pit bull and Caylee has a malamute.

“He snores right in my ear,” Caylee said of her dog who sleeps next to her each night. And the girls have been known to foster animals, as well.

The teens who have known each other since sixth grade plan to be out throughout the summer raising money to help purchase pet food, and also find homes for stray animals as often as possible.

Their location is right near the intersection of Nall Street and Port Neches Avenue.