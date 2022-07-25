UPDATE: Port Arthur Police working fatal motorcycle crash Monday morning

UPDATE: As of 10:06 a.m. Monday, the Port Arthur Police Department announced the roadway is back open for routine traffic in the 2000 block of SH 73 Eastbound SH 73 and southbound SH 82.

It’s all clear and open to normal operations.

(original story below)

One person was killed following a wreck Monday morning in Port Arthur, authorities said.

Police Chief Tim Duriso said the fatal crash took place after 6 a.m. this morning and involved a motorcycle.

Additional details about the crash are limited as of this morning while authorities work the scene.

At approximately 6:45 a.m. Monday, the Port Arthur Police Department announced it was working a major traffic wreck in the 2000 block of Hwy 73.

Eastbound SH 73 and Southbound SH 82 are closed starting at West Port Arthur Road until the split.

Please find an alternate route if traveling in these directions.