Port Arthur Police identify 27-year-old killed in Monday morning motorcycle crash

Published 12:39 pm Monday, July 25, 2022

By PA News

Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of West Highway 73 in reference to a major motor vehicle accident.

Port Arthur Advance Accident Reconstruction Team preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a pickup truck failed to yield right of way and pulled out in front of a motorcycle.

The motorcycle struck the truck, killing the driver on impact.

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Steven Duenas of Port Arthur.

This incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

