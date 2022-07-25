Port Arthur Police identify 27-year-old killed in Monday morning motorcycle crash
Published 12:39 pm Monday, July 25, 2022
Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of West Highway 73 in reference to a major motor vehicle accident.
Port Arthur Advance Accident Reconstruction Team preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a pickup truck failed to yield right of way and pulled out in front of a motorcycle.
The motorcycle struck the truck, killing the driver on impact.
The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Steven Duenas of Port Arthur.
This incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.