Graveside Services to celebrate the life of Kay Netherland, age 72, of Burkeville, Texas, will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper, Texas.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas.

Kay passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Shady Acres Nursing Home in Newton, Texas.

A native and lifelong resident of Port Arthur, Texas, Kay had lived in Burkeville, Texas for the past four years.

A retired receptionist for many doctor’s offices, Kay loved gardening, dancing and cooking.

Kay is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dale Netherland of Burkeville, Texas; brother-in-law, Rick Netherland and wife Judy of Liberty Hill, Texas; nephews, Clay Campbell and Skylar Netherland and niece, Layla Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Marie Campbell and her two brothers, Jimmy Campbell and Doug Campbell.

Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.