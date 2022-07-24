Registration to begin for Port Arthur Little League camp

Port Arthur Little League will hold a 10-week fall training session to help children stay in shape or sharpen their skills as they wait for the spring.

Registration for the Fall Fundamentals Baseball Camp starts July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pioneer Park, located at 3649 Dryden Road.

Attendees are required to pay a $90 fee, which covers the cost of a hat, shirt and snacks. The camp meets once or twice a week, depending on how many participants sign up.

The camp is for ages 3-10 with three separate divisions. Ages 3-6 will be in tee ball. Ages 7-8 will be in the minor league with ages 9-10 in the major league.

Parents need to bring the child’s birth certificate, along with the parent’s driver’s license and proof of residence.

Registration deadline is Aug. 31.

Jada Fobbs runs the league with her husband Dwight Fobbs. While they have been in charge of the league for 16 years, this will be the first time they host a fall camp.

“This will teach the children the fundamentals,” Jada Fobbs said. “We are going to focus on pitching the ball, running to the bases. We are going to do it all. We want them to have the fundamentals down, so when we come back for spring ball, they will be familiar with how to run, hit and stand.”

Fobbs said the coach-pitch league will get 12 weeks of camp. She said the group will participate in a showcase game at the conclusion of the camp.

Fobbs joked that parents can come out and learn the rules, too.

“If you have seen t-ball parents, you know,” she said laughing. “They think little Jonny is safe and little Jonny is out. They don’t know the rules, so they can come learn them, too.”

Players are only required to bring a glove to participate, and the league will provide bats for the attendees.

Fobbs said the camp is in need of coaches and volunteers.

For more information, call Jada Fobbs at 409-332-551 or Dwight Fobbs at 409-549-8800. Payments can be made at the time of registration or to Jada Fobbs through Cash App to $FobbsJada.