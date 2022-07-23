Orange Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting

Published 12:30 am Saturday, July 23, 2022

By PA News

VIDOR — A man was shot multiple times and another man detained by law enforcement in Vidor Thursday.

Orange County Sheriff’s Capt. Joey Jacobs said they received the first call of shots fired at 4:22 p.m. for the incident in the 2000 block of Havens Road which is near Ella Lane.

The victim, who was in serious condition, was brought to Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth in Beaumont for treatment. 

A second man was detained and brought to the OCSO, Jacobs said. The man was not under arrest as of 5:25 p.m. but was detained.

The shooting happened at a residence. 

