Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 11-17

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 11 to July 17:

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 11 to July 17:

July 11

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of South U.S. 69.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

July 12

Duty on striking fixture was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.

A person was arrested on Nederland w in the 200 block of North 27 th Street.

A theft was reported in the 1900 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.