Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 11-17
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 11 to July 17:
- Wayne Ozio, 34, Nederland warrant
- Anna Neukomm, 75, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Van Ellas, 21, warrant other agency
- Michael Hockless, 43, warrant other agency
- Charles Linton, 43, warrant other agency
- Jordan Morvant, 34, driving while intoxicated
- Tavian Mayfield, 23, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 11 to July 17:
July 11
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of South U.S. 69.
July 12
- Duty on striking fixture was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on Nederland w in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 1900 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A death was reported in the 400 block of North 33rd Street.
July 13
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue N.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1400 block of Arbor Court.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 1100 block of South 29th Street.
July 14
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1900 block of North U.S. 69.
- Disorderly conduct by loud and profane language was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue H.
July 15
- An officer assisted another agency in the 700 block of Chicago.
- A dog bite was reported in the 1500 block of Gary.
- A person was arested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Boston.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
July 16
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A theft was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 200 block of South 21st Street.
July 17
- A death was reported in the 100 block of 5th Street.