Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 11-17

Published 12:20 am Saturday, July 23, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 11 to July 17:

  • Wayne Ozio, 34, Nederland warrant
  • Anna Neukomm, 75, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Van Ellas, 21, warrant other agency
  • Michael Hockless, 43, warrant other agency
  • Charles Linton, 43, warrant other agency
  • Jordan Morvant, 34, driving while intoxicated
  • Tavian Mayfield, 23, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 11 to July 17:

July 11

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of South U.S. 69.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

July 12

  • Duty on striking fixture was reported in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland w in the 200 block of North 27th Street. 
  • A theft was reported in the 1900 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • A death was reported in the 400 block of North 33rd Street. 

July 13

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue N.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1400 block of Arbor Court. 
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 1100 block of South 29th Street. 

July 14

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street. 
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1900 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Disorderly conduct by loud and profane language was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue H. 

July 15

  • An officer assisted another agency in the 700 block of Chicago. 
  • A dog bite was reported in the 1500 block of Gary. 
  • A person was arested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Boston. 
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

 

July 16

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Avenue H. 
  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A theft was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue. 
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 200 block of South 21st Street. 

July 17

  • A death was reported in the 100 block of 5th Street. 

More News

New owner of several Fuel Depots says which Port Arthur locations are changing, what’s coming

RiverFest organizers reflect on 2022 positives, challenges and plans for next year

Officials seek location of registered sex offender

Gift of Life introduces new support program for cancer survivors

Print Article