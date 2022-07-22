Port Arthur Independent School District, Valero partner for Back 2 School Fun Fest; see the details

An end of summer Back 2 School Fun Fest will feature school supplies, activities for kids, food, a chance to win a gas card and more on Saturday.

The event, sponsored by Port Arthur Independent School District and Valero, is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Memorial High School in Port Arthur.

“We wanted to give back to the community and have something fun and engaging and exciting to motivate the kids to be excited, a fun end to summer bash, said Adrienne Lot, PAISD media/communications specialist, said.

There is a long list of things to do inside and outside the school. They include free activities, such as arts and crafts and jumbo games to play Laser Tag, archery, two game trucks, bounce houses for all ages including one for toddlers under 5 years of age, and Kona Ice will be on hand as well.

Lott said DJ Jazzie Redd, formerly with Magic 102.5, will provide entertainment as well as performances by student and community groups.

Tiger Rock Martial Arts, the Marching Heat and Flames, representatives of the Mexican Heritage Society, Vietnamese Dragon Dancers and Port Arthur Junior Honeybees.

There will also be a 360-degree selfie booth, a favorite of students, Lott said.

Kids and families can get up close and see first responder vehicles from Port Arthur Police Department, Port Arthur Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, and Acadian Ambulance.

“We are going to have food and free activities and also give away school supplies for children until we run out,” Lott said.

Parents can enter a raffle for a fuel card to be given away during the event.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department will also be on hand to administer COVID vaccinations and school—required vaccines.

The district’s technical department will be there to help students register for the upcoming school year. All students must register whether they stay in the same school or not.

Lott explained all 8,000 school students must register.

Carol Hebert, Valero Port Arthur Refinery public affairs manager, explained the event dates back to 2009 when the refinery created an event for Port Arthur residents that provided family-friendly entertainment with fun and educational activities for the community’s young people.

The event was branded Kid Fest from 2009-2019, but the pandemic caused the event to be canceled in 2020 and 2021.

For 2022, the event has been renamed Back 2 School Fun Fest and we have partnered with PAISD to bring this event to the community.