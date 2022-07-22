Jury finds Port Arthur man guilty in wreck that killed Beaumont police officer

Published 2:50 pm Friday, July 22, 2022

By PA News

BEAUMONT — After approximately one hour of deliberation Friday afternoon, a Jefferson County jury has found a Port Arthur man guilty of intoxication manslaughter following a wreck that killed a Beaumont police officer.

Luis Torres was 20 on Aug. 9 2020, when he drove the wrong way on Cardinal Drive near Texas 347, hitting a Beaumont Police Department patrol unit head-on.

The wreck killed 23-year-old officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell and injured 28-year-old officer Gabriel Fells.

Police said Torres was driving without a license and was believed to be highly intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .296.

The trial, which has been held this week in Judge John Stevens’ court, is now entering the punishment phase.

UPDATE: Jury deliberating fate of Port Arthur man found guilty in police officer’s death.

