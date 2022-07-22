Glen Patrick Klima, age 54, passed away in Port Acres, Texas on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Glen was born on November 27, 1967, in Port Arthur, Texas to Jack and Violet Klima and lived his entire life in the Port Arthur/Groves area.

He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Port Acres and attended Stilwell Technical specializing in paint and body.

Glen was known for his artistic ability in paint and body as well as custom painting on cars and motorcycles.

Glen was preceded in death by his loving Father and Mother.

He is survived by his sons Colby Jack Klima (Clara), Kyler Dakota Klima (Kennedy), and Conner Jude Klima (Mykayla), and their mother, Shelly Porter-Klima. He is survived by his siblings Kathy Klima Kennady (Truett Diegel) Georgetown, TX; Vicki Klima Harford, CT; Douglas Klima (Kerrie) Crystal Beach, TX; Michael Klima (Stacy) Port Acres, TX; and Kelli Klima Waco, TX.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews; Brooke Chichester (Richard), Brent Klima (Jennifer), Jarrod Walsh (Megan Maner), Jason Walsh (Shelley), Alexandra Williams (Austin), Nicki Vara (Caleb), Jake Klima (Meggan), and Allie Klima and his dear friend, Hubert Scott.

A memorial for Glen will be held on July 30, 2022, at Melancon’s Funeral Home, 1605 Avenue H, Nederland, Texas 77627 at 10:00 a.m.