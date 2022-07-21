Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: July 11-17

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 11 to July 17:

Sommer Billingsley, 38, other agency warrant(s)

Aslynn Achord, 18, driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container

Donny Thomas, 40, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 11 to July 17:

July 11

An assault was reported in the 1300 block of West Avenue.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2900 block of Merriman.

July 12

No reports

July 13

A theft was reported in the 700 block of Dearing.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of Eugene.

July 14

No reports

July 15

Criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of Grigsby.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of Castle Circle.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the 500 block of Grigsby.

July 16

Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Pine.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Eugene and 9th Street.

July 17