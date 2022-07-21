Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: July 11-17

Published 12:22 am Thursday, July 21, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 11 to July 17:

  • Sommer Billingsley, 38, other agency warrant(s)
  • Aslynn Achord, 18, driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container
  • Donny Thomas, 40, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 11 to July 17:

July 11

  • An assault was reported in the 1300 block of West Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2900 block of Merriman.

July 12

  • No reports

July 13

  • A theft was reported in the 700 block of Dearing.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of Eugene.

July 14

  • No reports

July 15

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of Grigsby.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of Castle Circle.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the 500 block of Grigsby.

July 16

  • Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Pine.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Eugene and 9th Street.

July 17

  • A theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

