Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: July 11-17
Published 12:22 am Thursday, July 21, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 11 to July 17:
- Sommer Billingsley, 38, other agency warrant(s)
- Aslynn Achord, 18, driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container
- Donny Thomas, 40, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 11 to July 17:
July 11
- An assault was reported in the 1300 block of West Avenue.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2900 block of Merriman.
July 12
- No reports
July 13
- A theft was reported in the 700 block of Dearing.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of Eugene.
July 14
- No reports
July 15
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of Grigsby.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of Castle Circle.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container in the 500 block of Grigsby.
July 16
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Pine.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Eugene and 9th Street.
July 17
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.