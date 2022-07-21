Port Arthur authorities update Thursday grass fire response

UPDATE: The Port Arthur Police Department announced at 5:16 p.m. Thursday that Port Arthur Fire Department has a grass fire at 2500 South Gulfway by ICB bridge under control.

The roadway is now open to normal operations.

—

Authorities are reporting a large grass fire in Port Arthur Thursday afternoon.

The Port Arthur Fire Department is working at the fire in the areas of 2500 S Gulfway Drive near ICB Bridge.

Please avoid this area and expects delays.

The roadway at S. Gulfway at Hwy 82 has been shut down until further notice.

The community will advised when the roadway is back open.

There no cause for alarm, police said.