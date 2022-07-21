Port Arthur authorities report large grass fire Thursday afternoon

Published 12:59 pm Thursday, July 21, 2022

By PA News

Authorities are reporting a large grass fire in Port Arthur Thursday afternoon.

The Port Arthur Fire Department is working at the fire in the areas of 2500 S Gulfway Drive near ICB Bridge.

Please avoid this area and expects delays.

The roadway at S. Gulfway at Hwy 82 has been shut down until further notice.

The community will advised when the roadway is back open.

There no cause for alarm, police said.

