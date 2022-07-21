Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 13-19
Published 12:22 am Thursday, July 21, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 13 to July 19:
July 13
- Toryen Wilkinson, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5500 block of East Parkway.
- Phillip Galagarza, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- David Scott, 20, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Canal Avenue.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 2900 block of Ruby Avenue.
- Stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue.
- Theft of services was reported in the 2400 block of Friar Tuck Lane.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 3100 block of Taft.
July 14
- Theft of services was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
July 15
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway.
July 16
- Tammy Pratt, 54, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Bryan Keller, 19, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4000 block of Taft.
July 17
- Possession of a controlled substance Report was filed in the 5000 block of Main.
July 18
- Ryan Amburn, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Verde.
- Possession of a controlled substance report was filed in the 2700 block of 1st Avenue.
July 19
- Robert Brown, 38, was arrested for criminal mischief, resisting arrest, search or transport and display expired registration/license plates in the 1600 block of Main.
- An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.