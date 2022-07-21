Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 13-19

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 13 to July 19:

July 13

Toryen Wilkinson, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5500 block of East Parkway.

Phillip Galagarza, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

David Scott, 20, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Canal Avenue.

Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 2900 block of Ruby Avenue.

Stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of 4 th Avenue.

Avenue. Theft of services was reported in the 2400 block of Friar Tuck Lane.

Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 3100 block of Taft.

July 14

Theft of services was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

July 15

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway.

July 16

Tammy Pratt, 54, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.

Bryan Keller, 19, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4000 block of Taft.

July 17

Possession of a controlled substance Report was filed in the 5000 block of Main.

July 18

Ryan Amburn, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Verde.

Possession of a controlled substance report was filed in the 2700 block of 1st Avenue.

July 19