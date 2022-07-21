Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 13-19

Published 12:22 am Thursday, July 21, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 13 to July 19:

July 13

  • Toryen Wilkinson, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5500 block of East Parkway.
  • Phillip Galagarza, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • David Scott, 20, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Canal Avenue.
  • Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 2900 block of Ruby Avenue.
  • Stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue.
  • Theft of services was reported in the 2400 block of Friar Tuck Lane.
  • Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 3100 block of Taft.

July 14

  • Theft of services was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

July 15

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway.

July 16

  • Tammy Pratt, 54, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Bryan Keller, 19, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4000 block of Taft.

July 17

  • Possession of a controlled substance Report was filed in the 5000 block of Main.

July 18

  • Ryan Amburn, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 6500 block of Verde.
  • Possession of a controlled substance report was filed in the 2700 block of 1st Avenue.

July 19

  • Robert Brown, 38, was arrested for criminal mischief, resisting arrest, search or transport and display expired registration/license plates in the 1600 block of Main.
  • An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

More News

Flood concerns pour into council chambers after recent Port Arthur rain event

Port Arthur Business Park land sale under contention with EDC, City

Contract with staffing agency approved at $2 million; emphasis put on hiring locally

Church to offer free school supplies Saturday

Print Article