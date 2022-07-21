Free sports camp highlights church’s family adventure week

An area church is hosting a free sports camp next week as a part of the organization’s family outreach.

Memorial Baptist Church, which is located at 4011 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur, will have camps for four sports, starting Monday and running through July 28.

Pastor Bill Brazell said the church is hosting a mission team from Bowie that has come in to Port Arthur to help connect with people in the community.

“We are a multiracial church and we are seeking to reach out to people all around us that live in this area,” Brazell said. “We are hoping this camp will help us connect with families and make them feel welcome at our church.”

Steve Collazo with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes is running the camp.

Port Neches-Groves grad and current Lamar University soccer player Grace Richards will coach the soccer camp Monday with Spikes Sturdivant.

Collazo will coach the basketball camp Tuesday.

Tara Gay will run the volleyball camp Wednesday, and Richard Bethea will work the football camp Thursday.

All camps run from 6:30-8 p.m. and are for children grades 6-12.

“This is in conjunction with our family adventure week,” Brazell said. “We will have something for children of all ages with games, music and Bible stories.”

The church will also provide help lessons and activities for adults.

“We are going to have a class for electrical wiring for the men,” he said. “The class will show them how to do electrical wiring in the home. We will have a class on home finances and those kinds of things. We wanted to have practical classes each night. We will have Bible study, along with those practical topics.”

Brazell said the motivation behind the event is to demonstrate God’s love to the community.

“There will be something for everybody,” he said. “At the end of the week, we are going to end with a meal for everyone on Friday. Our church wants to demonstrate to the community that we care.”

For questions regarding any of the activities, contact the church at 409-983-5654.