Port Arthur Business Park land sale under contention with EDC, City

The fate of a 2.1 acre piece of land at the Spur 93 Business Park remains undecided as the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation awaits clarification on replatting the property.

A purchase agreement was entered into between John Cane Inc. and the PAEDC April 29. The board was set to enter into a contract with Arceneaux Wilson & Cole for the replat of the land at the July 11 meeting, but the issue was tabled.

PAEDC Interim CEO Krystle Muller told board members there are new guidelines for properties such as subdivisions and at the business park; the land must be replatted if a parcel is sold.

“In the past we would replat every couple of years. Now it looks like we’re going to have to replat after each sale of land,” Muller said.

The issue of who will pay for the replat costs is also up in the air. Muller said the plan was to pay the cost and, in future purchase agreements, have the purchaser pay the cost as terms of the contract.

Joe Wilson of Arceneaux Wilson & Cole said the city of Port Arthur has gone back and forth with this process over the years.

Board member Harold Doucet questioned the process and who will foot the cost, saying the PAEDC will now have to spend money every time it sells land, which is a waste of time.

“If the city wants us to do that, then we need them to show us where there’s a requirement, because the only requirement we do when we replat is for the sale that we’re going to record,” Doucet said.

The PAEDC board tabled the contract services agenda item between them and Arceneaux Wilson & Cole because they want more information on the replat issue and, if possible, have a representative of the city’s Planning and Zoning Department available to explain guidelines at the next board meeting.

The EDC staff will make the request to the P&Z Department on the board’s behalf, according to Cheryl Gibbs, the city’s public information officer.

Additionally, all replat cases are forwarded to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission for consideration. If approved, the plat or replat is done by all required parties and filed with the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office.

“Upon submittal, review and acceptance of the plat/replat application and supporting documents by the city’s planning staff will determine the meeting date based on the commission’s schedule and publication/notification requirements,” Gibbs said.

The Spur 93 Business Park is located off West Port Arthur Road.