BASF helps dozens of local children on path to next generation’s chemists

Aspiring scientists learned to formulate and create using BASF chemistry at the recent BASF Kids’ Lab Camp at the Beaumont Children’s Museum.

The BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals site in Port Arthur and BASF Beaumont site sponsored the camp for the seventh year.

During the week-long camp, 37 children, first through fifth grade, participated in a series of slimy, electric, colorful and overall fascinating experiments, while developing a basic understanding of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Dedicated to supporting the next generation in the field, BASF employee volunteers led the experiments, creating an engaging and exciting environment for the kids.

“My favorite part about volunteering at the Beaumont Children’s Museum is sharing my passion for chemistry with children at such a young age,” said Mallory Lisle, BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals intern.

“For example, when creating slime, the kids need the correct amount of ingredients, blending and temperatures – the same factors for creating slime are used daily at our plant. One of the biggest takeaways that students receive from this camp is that chemistry is everywhere and makes up everything we own.”

Each day, the campers conducted multiple hands-on experiments, exposing them to the dynamic world of chemistry safely while discovering that chemistry is all around us.

“Our ongoing partnership with BASF’s Beaumont and Port Arthur plants have opened opportunities for many Southeast Texas young minds to explore the world of chemistry with volunteer experts from the field,” said Amanda Yarbrough, executive director of the Beaumont Children’s Museum.

“The museum is thankful and thrilled to continue sharing BASF Kids’ Lab with our community. This partnership and curriculum has enhanced the museum camp experience and helped us expand our reach with science to many of our programs year-round.”

The Port Arthur and Beaumont sites have sponsored the Kids’ Lab at the Beaumont Children’s Museum for seven years based on a shared passion to inspire kids to learn and engage in the world around them.